After getting engaged, one of the first decisions you have to make is when to tie the knot, and for many vendors and brides-to-be, the Black Forest Meadows Bridal Showcase is the place to start and the perfect opportunity to set your plans into action! Krista Witiak was at the Black Forest Meadows venue with Peak Event Planning, LLC to learn how you can be a part of the bridal showcase.

Event details:

Black Forest Meadows Bridal Showcase

When: Sunday, April 24th

Time slots: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Black Forest Meadows 17104 E Goshawk Road Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Tickets are available for $10 at peakeventplanning.eventbrite.com

For more information about Peak Event Planning, LLC, head to their website or social media.