Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

There is something that you absolutely need if you suffer from ingrown hairs: laser hair removal! Steve Apodaca, founder of Cratos Health, is here to tell us all about it.

Cratos Health also offers a variety of amazing services such as hormone therapy, weight loss plans, botox, and more!

Visit Cratos Health on the web by clicking here or follow them on Facebook!