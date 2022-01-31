Savor the romance with Colorado’s Rib & Chop House this Valentine’s Day!

DENVER – At a virtual press conference today, Colorado lawmakers, advocates and child health professionals discussed the Get the Lead Out of School Drinking Water Act. The proposed legislature would ensure that every Colorado student has clean, safe drinking water at school.

“Health professionals agree that there is no safe level of lead exposure for children – and when almost three out of four Colorado children have detectable levels of lead in their blood, we need to make sure that drinking fountains and pipes at schools are safe,” said P.J. Parmar of Ardas Family Medicine. “Lead exposure in children can cause damage to the brian and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems and hearing and speech issues. Installing filters and regular testing is something we must do for children at all of our schools.”

The act is sponsored by Senator Rhonda Fields, Senator Faith Winter, Representative Barbara McLachlan and Representative Emily Sirota.