Savor the romance with Colorado’s Rib & Chop House this Valentine’s Day!

February 14th is just a few weeks away, and if you and your sweetheart still don’t have plans but want to savor the romance, Colorado’s Rib & Chop House has a decadent menu that is sure to make your heart skip a beat this Valentine’s Day! Krista Witiak recently visited the restaurant to see what options they may have for you.

Valentine’s Day Specials:

  • Salt and Pepper Crusted Prime Rib
  • Salmon Wellington with Spinach and Beurre Blanc
  • Beef Filet and Lobster Tail Surf & Turf

For more information, head to ribandchophouse.com or give them a call at (719) 597-2510.

