Savor the holidays a little longer with Skate in the Park at Acacia Park

We have two options when it comes to winter in Colorado: we can either fight it or accept it and knowing that Colorado Springs is a great place to have some fun in the snow and on the ice, we recommend the latter. This year Skate in the Park at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs will be open for an extended season serving frigid fun for the whole family through February.

And if ice skating wasn’t enough, get ready because Ice Bumper Cars are coming to Skate in the Park in February 2022! It’ll be $10 for a 12-minute ride, and additional rules plus regulations are posted at the rink.







For schedules, prices, and more information, visit downtowncs.com.