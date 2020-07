Provecho in Mexico means Bon Appetit’, or Happy Eating in America. That is exactly what you get when you visit Provecho Fresh Mexican Cuisine in Colorado Springs. They specialize in cuisine that is made from scratch using recipes that are generations old.

This morning, we chat with Carole De La Fuente, Owner, about the inspiration behind their menu, and the best-selling dishes that keep customers coming back for more.

For more info, visit: http://provechocs.com