Save money this summer, fix your A.C. with Basset Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado wildlife officials on Wednesday urged anglers to avoid fishing along a stretch of the Colorado River because low flows during a historic drought in the U.S. West, critically warm water temperatures and sediment runoff from wildfire burn scars are all starving trout of oxygen.

The move along a 120-mile stretch of the river — unusual so early in the summer — is another consequence of the record heat and drought that’s afflicted the American West. The voluntary fishing ban runs from the town of Kremmling in north-central Colorado to Rifle in the western part of the state.