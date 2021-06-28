Sasquatch Cookies AND a Sasquatch sighting in studio?! A dream come true…

After four years of making “Big Foot” cookies, the founder and owner of Sasquatch Cookies in Colorado Springs continues successfully leaving a “big-foot-print” on her community. Brooke Orist and Sasquatch stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to dish all the details on their soon-to-be second location and this Fourth of July’s must-try cookie.

To learn more about Sasquatch Cookies and order some yourself, go to Sasquatch Cookies website.

