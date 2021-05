Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are on day four of celebrating National Salvation Army Week with The Salvation Army Here in El Paso County; their organization helps provide services to those in need right here, including programs and services for veterans!

The Salvation Army offers a range of veteran services, providing comfort, support, counseling, and a home to thousands of veterans in need each year.

For more information on The Salvation Army here in El Paso County click here.