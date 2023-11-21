(SPONSORED) – The Salvation Army Toy Drive starts Friday, Nov. 24 at Perkins Motors in Motor City, and they need your help.

Perkins Motors has a donation drop again this year and will be opening all donations from Friday (Black Friday) until Saturday, Dec. 16.

Cory Simmon, HR Director of Perkins Motors, is asking people to come by and drop off your donations at the Red Truck in the Main Showroom. As well as the Toy Drive, Perkins Motors are announcing the winner of their Fall Giveaway on Black Friday, where you can win a Quiet Kat E-Bike. You still have a chance to enter by scanning the QR code in the showroom.

Perkins Motors also has some great Black Friday Deals going on! For all the information on what is available, plus all the Toy Drive details, head to the Perkins Motors website.