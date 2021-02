Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Latisha Hardy, Owner of Latisha Hardy Dance Studio joins us this morning to talk about the power of salsa dancing. Latisha believes salsa dancing is an art, and it can empower women to overcome trauma from challenging circumstances and arise powerfully.

She is also taking part in Peak Radar’s #ElevatedByArt Campaign, that highlights the impact of local arts in the community.

To learn more, visit: LatishaHardy.com