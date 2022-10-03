(SPONSORED) — Prepare your appetite. Green District is a new fast-casual restaurant in Colorado Springs, providing high-quality, healthy food to customers in a fun, lively environment. Nova was invited to check out their location in Briargate and chat with Tim Spong, Green District’s Western Market President, about the concept and their new fall menu options!

Green District wants to consistently provide customers with a diverse menu of fresh chopped salads. They are gearing up for their upcoming Northgate Grand Opening on October 6th! The first 100 customers receive free lunch, and one lucky winner will receive free salads for a year.

To learn more about Green District, visit gdsalads.com.