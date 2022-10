(COLORADO SPRINGS) — When pet owners in El Paso and Teller counties reach the end of their lives and can no longer care for their animals, the local nonprofit Safe Place for Pets steps in to help. They’re hosting a murder mystery dinner, Murder Speaks Easy, with two nonprofits. Karen Spencer joined Nova to talk about being a part of the Give! Campaign for 2022 and event details!

For more information about Safe Place for Pets, head to their website safeplacepets.org.