Safe Place for Pets is a pet placement organization that provides care, support, and rehoming services for pets of terminally ill people. Kelli Haskins, the nonprofit’s Operations Coordinator, sat down with Krista Witiak to discuss precisely how they do that.

For more information about Safe Place for Pets or how you can get involved with the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, head to their website safeplacepets.org.