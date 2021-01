Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Child care is essential, it helps parents get back to work, while trusting their children are in good hands.

Diane Price, President and CEO, Early Connections, joins us this morning to talk about the importance of quality child care, and how it can help in economic recovery.

To learn more, visit: EarlyConnections.Org