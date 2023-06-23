(SPONSORED) The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is exepcted to sell out again this year! Tickets are available now for the event set for July 11-15.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo was started by entrepreneur Spencer Penrose back in 1937. In 2022 the Rodeo hosted the first NFR Open – the most prestigious rodeo under the PRCA circuit system.

This year’s NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo brings together more than 200 contestants to the Norris Penrose Event Center for seven competition rounds over five days. The event culminates with a semifinals and finals on Saturday night when the national circuit champions will be crowned.

For more information visit pikespeakorbust.org.