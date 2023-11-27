(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rush Bowls offers meals crafted from the finest fruit, topped with granola & honey, and blended with protein, vitamins, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Rush Bowls Colorado Springs appeared on Loving Living Local to give us a taste of healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.

With up to 5 servings of fruits and vegetables per bowl, they’re complete meals designed to satisfy your hunger and power your life… whatever your RUSH might be!

Visit one of Southern Colorado’s two locations at 11010 Cross Peak View or 140 E Cheyenne Road. Check out their menu online at www.rushbowls.com/colorado-springs.