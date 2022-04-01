“Run Your Race” is a workshop specially targeting small to medium-sized businesses. The event is co-sponsored by El Paso County, Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce (SCWCC) and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Any business or organization looking for help to streamline their operations more effectively.



The cost is only $99 for Chamber members and partners; non-member cost is $129. The cost includes breakfast by The Picnic Basket and lunch from Mota’s Best.

You can register at SCWCC.com or cosconcilio.com.



WORKSHOP DETAILS:

Saturday, April 9th

9:00 am – 2:00 pm



SCWCC Offices in Colorado Springs

2424 Garden of the Gods

Building C, Auditorium



If you’d like to take part in “Run Your Race”, click here: Run Your Race

