If you live in Colorado — listen up! Coloradans can purchase general season admission passes to the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park at half price during the month of April. Krista Witiak was at Cañon City, showing us why you should take advantage of this deal.

The Royal Gorge is a sight to see, but the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park makes the experience that much more memorable!

It’s a good month to be a Coloradan! The season passes must be purchased by April 30 and are suitable for one year from the date of purchase.

Passes can be purchased online at royalgorgebridge.com or at the park. In order to purchase the discounted pass, Colorado residents will need to give their valid Colorado zip code and use promo code HFCOSP22.