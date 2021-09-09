Royal Gorge Bridge & Park honoring first responders with admission discount on 9/11

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park will be honoring first responders with a $5 discount on general admission tickets. The Park offers a military discount year-round, but on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, they honor ALL First Responders to let them know Royal Gorge Bridge & Park haven’t forgotten their bravery.
The first responders discount is only available in-park, and they must show ID if not in uniform.
For more information about Royal Gorge Bridge & Park head online to their website, royalgorgebridge.com.