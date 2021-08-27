Roosevelt Charter Academy goes beyond the classroom to ensure success for their students

Their long standing history of 25 years in the community makes Roosevelt Charter Academy one of the oldest Charter schools in the area. The Academy has built a network with community resource agencies to be an access point for not only students to receive resources but also our families. We have a philosophy on serving the entire family unit to directly impact the child’s success educationally.

Parents can enroll online through District 11 enrollment for Roosevelt Charter Academy. If they feel comfortable, families can also go to 205 Byron Drive to fill out the paperwork and ask questions.

