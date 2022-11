(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival has been around for 35 years. Making it the longest-running Women’s Film Festival in the Western Hemisphere, with this year’s event screening 41 films. Executive Director Linda Broker joined the Loving Living Local to share how you can join in on the three-day festival.

Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival is back at Colorado College this year! There are a variety of tickets available at rmwfilm.org.