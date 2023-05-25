(SPONSORED) — The Rocky Mountain Vibes are proud to announce the return of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on all Sunday home games starting on Sunday, May 28 against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

The Vibes will wear throwback Sky Sox jerseys, Sox the Fox will make guest appearances with Toasty, and some Sky Sox merchandise will be available to purchase at the team store.

Loving Living Local host Nova chatted with Director of Marketing Kay Goodell about the opening weekend in Colorado Springs.

Sundays double as Kids’ Days and all children 12 and under can participate in the free kids club presented by Great Clips. Membership gets kids free tickets to all Sunday Sky Sox games, fun zone access, prizes, and postgame base running on Sundays.

The Vibes have fun themes for every day of the week including free tickets to all service members on Thursdays, presented by Veterans United Home Loans of Colorado Springs, fireworks on Fridays, and theme nights on Saturdays.

For more information head to the Rocky Mountain Vibes website.