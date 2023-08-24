(SPONSORED) — The Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team are making a push for the playoffs! 16 games are left and the team is leading the Southern Division by two games.

Loving Living Local host Nova was invited to UCHealth stadium to catch up with Director of Marketing Kay Goodell before the game on Thursday night, Aug. 24.

Former MLB catcher and current Vibes and Rockies broadcaster Ryan Lavarnway also spoke with Nova about his latest book, “Baseball and Belonging.”

Lavarnway will be playing for the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Thursday’s game, as well as releasing the book next week. Lavarnway will also be playing for Team Israel next month in the European championships.

With that win the Vibes improve to 39-39 on the season and 19-12 on the back half of the season. That second-half record still leads the Pioneer League Southern Division as the Vibes continue to make a playoff push.

The Vibes and Raptors face off Thursday, where the Vibes have a chance to take yet another series. The first pitch from UCHealth Park is slated for 6:35 p.m..

For all the information about the remaining Rocky Mountain Vibes games head to the website linked above.