Tonight, the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team heads into its first playoff game.

After securing their first-ever playoff berth on Thursday night, the Vibes will now face off against the Ogden Raptors in the Pioneer League Playoffs Southern Division Series.

Their opening game will be at home at UCHealth Park on Monday, Sept. 11th at 6:35 PM.

The full series schedule is as follows:

Game 1, Sept. 11 – Raptors at Vibes – 6:35 p.m. in Colorado Springs

Game 2, Sept. 13 – Vibes at Raptors – 6:30 p.m. in Ogden

Game 3, Sept. 14 – Vibes at Raptors – 6:30 p.m. in Ogden (IF NECESSARY)

The winner of the three-game series will face off against the winner of the Northern Division Series in a three-game championship series.

The full series schedule for the championship is as follows:

Game 1, Sept. 16 – North at South – in Southern Division city

Game 2, Sept. 18 – South at North – in Northern Division city

Game 3, Sept. 19 – South at North – in Northern Division city (IF NECESSARY)

Should the Vibes win the series over Ogden, the game on Sept. 16 would be a 6:35 p.m. scheduled start time. For all the ticket information head to the website linked above.