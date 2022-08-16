Get ready for a night full of bull riding and barrel racing because the rodeo is returning for one night only this weekend at the Norris Penrose Event Center on Saturday, August 20th. Krista Witiak met up with Jay Dial, the owner of Triple J Rodeo Productions, to get people excited for the Rocky Mountain Rumble: Back in The Saddle Rodeo!

They’ve added even more to this Triple J Rodeo show to include award-winning Texas country star Justin Todd Herod including Mark Johnson, the voice of the CU Buffs!

Event details:

What: Rocky Mountain Rumble: Back in The Saddle

Rocky Mountain Rumble: Back in The Saddle When: Saturday, August 20, 2022 Gates Open at 4:00 p.m. Show Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Where: Norris Penrose Event Center

Norris Penrose Event Center Ticket sales: showclix.com/event/Back-In-The-Saddle

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Victory Service Dogs, who help disabled veterans, first responders, and children!

For more information about the Back in The Saddle Rodeo or Triple J Rodeo Productions, head online to triplejrodeo.com.