(SOUTHERN COLORADO) – Rocky Mountain Quiz Kids is a locally produced, half-hour television game show that airs exclusively on SOCO CW and FOX21. The Rocky Mountain Quiz Kids features students from 30 local high schools in a 28-week, tournament-style contest program that will test their knowledge.

Loving Living Local host Nova was joined by the winners of season one, Alamosa High School and the runners up from Palmer Ridge High School. The first place prize of $5,000 went to Alamosa High School and $3,500 went to Palmer Ridge High School for second.

Beginning in November, both schools will also be taking part in season two of Rocky Mountain Quiz Kids, which will air every Sunday on CW at 5:30 p.m., then again on FOX21 at 11:30 p.m. The Quiz show will be hosted by FOX21 News Evening Anchor Scott Kilbury.