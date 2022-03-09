Rocky Mountain Food Tours has something fun for you, whether you’re local or visiting the Colorado Springs. Enjoy three different types of of tours for three hours of food and drink tastings at 4-5 locations in downtown COS.

From the “original” food tour to a craft brewery tour, or a signature cocktail tour, there’s something for everyone. The original tour is family friendly and the other two tours are 21+. Anyone can purchase ticket for public events, or book private events for groups. Tours are offered Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year round.



Sign up at www.rockymountainfoodtours.com