This weekend at Venetucci Farm, you can experience the Rocky Mountain Flower Fest with music, food, drinks, dancing, and a lot of flower fun! The operator of Venetucci Farm, Nikki McComsey, joined Krista Witiak in the studio to discuss the event and combining a music festival with a farm full of flowers.
Event details:
- Saturday, June 25, 2022
- 2:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.
What to expect:
- Live music from incredible bands
- Flower crowns to wear
- Food trucks to enjoy
- Beer
- Lavender lemonade
- Whiskey tasting
- Artisan fair
- Line dancing and more!
Head to venetuccifarm.org/farm-events to purchase tickets and enjoy a day with music and flowers at the farm!