This weekend at Venetucci Farm, you can experience the Rocky Mountain Flower Fest with music, food, drinks, dancing, and a lot of flower fun! The operator of Venetucci Farm, Nikki McComsey, joined Krista Witiak in the studio to discuss the event and combining a music festival with a farm full of flowers.

Event details:

Saturday, June 25, 2022

2:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

What to expect:

Live music from incredible bands

Flower crowns to wear

Food trucks to enjoy

Beer

Lavender lemonade

Whiskey tasting

Artisan fair

Line dancing and more!

Head to venetuccifarm.org/farm-events to purchase tickets and enjoy a day with music and flowers at the farm!