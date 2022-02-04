Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has Valentine’s Day sweets for your sweetie!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you think you’re choco-late to looking for that perfect gift, think again! Krista Witiak recently visited the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) in Old Colorado City to see what sweet treats you can get your hands and mouth on just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Chocolate strawberries may be the best way to show your love and affection on Valentine’s Day. RMCF offers discounts on half a dozen and dozen strawberries if people order before February 10th!

Ordering ahead to avoid the line is always a move, check out more Valentine’s favorite treats at rmcf.com.