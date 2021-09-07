Rock Bottom Brewery recently launched their new Beer Club. They say it’s a revolutionary new way for guests to enjoy their award-winning brews to-go, all in a new Beer Barrel. The Beer Barrel is a 128-ounce double-walled steel keg, tap handle, faucet and knob, CO2 cartridge and a how-to guide. Guests who sign up receive a “gift card” that’s good for 12 Beer Barrel fill-ups. It’s the perfect holiday gift!
Rock bottom’s never tasted so good than it does at Rock Bottom Brewery
