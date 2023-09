(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rob’s Soulfood and Seafood is available at Luxe Daiquiri Lounge at 2945 Galley Road, six days a week!

Robert Jackson, owner of Rob’s Soulfood and Seafood, appeared on Loving Living Local to share some of his southern-inspired eats.

The Army veteran makes the BEST hot honey sauce!

Learn more on Instagram at @robssoulfoodandseafood.