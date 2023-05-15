ROAR Jewelry appeared on Loving Living Local to show off their earrings, rings, bracelets, and permanent jewelry.

Shawn Maul, ROAR Jewelry owner, says all proceeds benefit Nighthawk Ranch.

Nighthawk was founded and built by Tom and Dorothy Evans. Tom has lost family members to cancer and is a cancer survivor himself. He found his beautiful land in Guffey, Colorado to be very therapeutic during his battle with cancer. So, he and Dorothy created the non-profit, Nighthawk Ranch, to share the beauty with children who have, or have had, cancer. Nighthawk Ranch is much more than just another camp experience. Kids and teenagers ages 10-18, with varying stages of cancer, have the opportunity to live on a ranch and to develop skills that will show them just how incredibly capable they are. For more information visit www.nighthawkranchcolorado.org.

You can purchase ROAR jewelry at Urbane Collective. For more information visit roar_silver on Instagram.



