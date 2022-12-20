(SPONSORED) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has been around for more than four decades. They’ve been handcrafting chocolate in copper kettles, using recipes that have been handed down for generations, and elevating sweetness to new heights with mountain-sized treats.

As a franchise business, local store owners believe in making you feel at home with warm welcomes and satisfying your cravings with sweets made from the heart. Since the start, as a small-town chocolate shop in Durango, Colorado, the family dream has always been about more than great chocolate and all these years later, they’re still celebrating just how sweet life is.

General Manager Robin Frier joined Loving Living Local host Nova, bringing delicious sweet treats onto the show. At the end of the show, Loving Living Local hosts Jen and Nova experienced a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Cocoa Bomb.



