(SPONSORED) — Oh, you better watch out because The Nutcracker is back in town! Get ready to jingle all the way to the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado Springs this Thanksgiving weekend. It’s a holiday tradition that’s as timeless as Santa’s beard, so prepare to come alive with the joyous tradition of The Nutcracker and experience the timeless tale that never fails to captivate, ignite wonder, and kindle the festive spirit. Philharmonic CEO Nathan Newbrough and a few dancers joined Loving Living Local on Monday, Nov. 20, with all the details and a preview of The Nutcracker Battle Scene.

This holiday season, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic welcomes the Oklahoma City Ballet production of The Nutcracker. You’ll have the chance to experience five enchanting performances perfectly detailed with beautiful artistry, choreography, and the performers’ dedication.

You can catch ‘The Nutcracker’ this Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts (190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903).

For more information about Colorado Springs Philharmonic or to purchase tickets, visit csphilharmonic.org.