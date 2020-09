Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

RAD Apparel Company is owned by Colorado Springs natives, and they have created a clothing brand that focuses on high quality designs and a tailored fit.

This morning, we check out some of their stylish and comfortable gear.

John Craft, Co-Owner, shares his story on how the business started. To learn more about RAD, visit: http://radapparelcompany.com