An event to benefit local ranchers is happening this weekend in Colorado Springs. Rodeo Announcer Todd Natalie joined Nova in the studio to talk about the event and how you can score tickets!

The Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo is on August 6 at Norris Penrose Event Center. Gates open at 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. is when the Rodeo begins.

The event benefits the Cowboy Crisis Fund and others. Looking to learn more? Click here!