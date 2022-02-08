Revolution Jewelry Works has one-of-a-kind jewelry that’ll surely take her breath away this Valentine’s Day!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Valentine’s Day presents like flowers, sweets, and chocolate-covered fruits are all well-liked, but nothing beats a little glimmer, so this year, why not support a local business by shopping for your Valentine’s jewelry at Revolution Jewelry Works!

Revolution Jewelry Works is a fine design studio owned and operated in Colorado Springs. They focus on custom jewelry design and jewelry repair.

You can also enter the Revolution Jewelry Works Valentine’s Day Giveaway Contest for the chance to win a $250 gift certificate to the store! Click here for the contest and rules.

Ready to look for some out-of-the-box Valentine’s Day gifts from Revolution Jewelry Works? Head to their website for more!