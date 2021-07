Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s 4th of July weekend, and we’re keeping it patriotic!

Revele and Gio performed the National Anthem at the Rocky Mountain Vibes game on July 1st,! After such a incredible performance, we asked them to come in and help us celebrate Independence Day on the show.

Learn more about Revele at ReveleMusic.com