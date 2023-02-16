(SPONSORED) — In Woodland Park, February means one thing: The Moose Is Loose! It’s time to march those hooves over to the City Above the Clouds for the 23rd annual sales event, designed to bring awareness and customers to the small businesses of Woodland Park. Krista Witiak gets loose with the Moose ahead of this weekend’s events!

Upcoming events

February 18 : Family Fun Run – Come out, make tracks with the Moose, and run just for fun! Whether you dance, whirl, or race to the finish line, don’t forget to breathe the fresh mountain air and savor some hot cocoa when you’re done! Moose Is Loose Fun Run beanies are free to the first 50 adults who register.

: February 26 : Stroll down Main Street while enjoying Woodland Park’s finest artisans at six participating locations in the best Art Walk in the west! In the afternoon, participate in the special curated Coffee Crawl Experience – registration is required.

Learn more about the Moose is Loose Sales Event at mooseisloosesale.com.