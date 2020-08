Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Returning to the classroom may be a concern for parents at this time, but at Eastlake High School, the highest safety measures are in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

C. J. Berry, Principal, joins us this morning to discuss how they are preparing for the new school year. They are also currently enrolling new students.

To learn more, visit: www.EastlakeHS.org