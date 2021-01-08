Restore Innocence is launching a support group for families.

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Human trafficking happens everywhere. There is one local company that works to help victims overcome trauma, so they can reclaim their life and start again. Restore Innocence exists to aid victims of human trafficking by addressing their physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

But what about the people that act as their support system? Restore Innocence is launching a family support group which will give family members of survivors, and those supporting victims, a place to not only talk about what they’re going through but also work through their experiences.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of human trafficking there is help. For more information go to RestoreInnocence.org