The Pikes Peak Library District is a part of the 2020 Give! Campaign, and they are also a part of many thriving lives. They offer so many incredible resources, from learning programs to valuable information for small business owners, they are a great source for you.

We chat with Sandy Hancock, Strategic Services Librarian for Business, about how the community can help during the 2020 Give! Campaign.

To donate, click here: https://indygive.com/nonprofit/pikes-peak-library-district-foundation/