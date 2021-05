Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Gold Hill Mesa is a Southern Colorado organization currently building a last development of lots that will offer a huge range of entertainment, food and more.

Today we’re learning more directly from the company about what exactly has gone into this process.

Watch the segment for what their residents can look forward to and visit GoldHillMesa.com to find out more.