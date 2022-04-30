The Recovery Village at Palmer Lake’s Medical Director, Adam Richmond, stopped by Loving Living Local to spread awareness of substance abuse and the importance of knowing recovery options are available. While April is Alcohol Awareness Month, Richmond sat down with Keni Mac and touched on the impacts of alcohol on our bodies, lives, and the lives of those around us. Additionally, he talked about the misconception of alcohol, as our culture often thinks of alcohol as “safe”, there tends to be a false sense of security that comes with it.



