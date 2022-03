Monika Celly, a Stress Management and Holistic Wellness Coach is dedicated to bettering the mind, body, and spirit of everyone she meets. So much so, she turned that passion into a business. She stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to share her holistic methods to stress relieve, that include certain foods and breathing techniques.

Follow Monika on social media and join her Facebook Wellness Group for ‘Wellness Mantras’.

Click here for information: www.polkadotsandcurry.com