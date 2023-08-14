(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For owners Debbie and John Bertrand, All About The Suds, has been over six years in the making. After Debbie went through breast cancer, it was important to her and John to use products with clean and simple ingredients; something they both found while visiting Nectar in Las Vegas.

It has been a dream of Debbie’s to open a boutique for a long time, and fortunately, the opportunity presented itself to partner with Nectar.

All About The Suds is the first brick-and-mortar store in Colorado to offer the Nectar brand. In-store, they offer a variety of soap shapes including; macarons, ice cream cones, donuts, cupcakes, popsicles, rubber duckies, pirates, bears, pretzels, and hearts, plus many more.

There is also a wide variety of scents that incorporate hydrating ingredients for your skin. Loving Living Local host Nova, visited the Colorado Springs location and took a tour inside.

All products are 100% vegan, ethically sourced, and never tested on animals.

All About The Suds pride themselves on offering a whimsical experience and an interactive bath experience. The products are also free from all parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, ensuring the safety of your skin.

Why not stop in and experience All About The Suds? For more information head to the website linked above.