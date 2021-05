Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Pikes Peak Library District’s summer reading program, Summer Adventure, is a go! Local kids who want to make reading a priority during their summer break have a chance to do so thanks to PPLD and Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Summer Adventure begins June 1 through August 14. Registration is now open and can be done by visiting ppld.org/summer-adventure or stopping by any Pikes Peak Library District location.

For more information head to ppld.org.