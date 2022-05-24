Garden of the Gods 10-Miler, 10K, and Trail Race will occur at the Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, June 11, with the race starting at 7 a.m. Krista Witiak sat down with Garden of the Gods Ten Miler Race Director Michael Phan to talk final preps leading up to race day!

More than 1,500 participants are expected to race. Registration will be open until race day, and volunteers are still needed to help with course operations and runner support.

For more information about the race, registration, or volunteer opportunities, click here or visit gardentenmile.com.