Alpine Autism Center is holding the 13th Annual “Run for the One” 5K in April for support of Autism Awareness month.

Every April, Alpine Autism Center holds an annual “Run for the One” 5K for the 1/59 diagnosed with autism. This event aims to raise awareness, funds and support for the individuals and families affected by autism in the Pikes Peak Region.

