Ben Bills, Public Information Officer with the El Paso-Teller County 9-1-1 Authority, stopped by Loving Living Local to chat with Nova about their Emergency Notification System called “Peak Alerts”. Peak Alerts is used by public safety officials in El Paso and Teller County to notify the community about evacuation orders, HAZMAT incidents, shelter in place notifications, and more. The community must opt-in for this free service by registering five locations and up to eight points of contact, including text, phone, and email.



Sign up here: PEAK ALERTS